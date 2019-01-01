Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting KRON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 523.31% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ: KRON) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Kronos Bio maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kronos Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kronos Bio was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kronos Bio (KRON) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $23.00. The current price Kronos Bio (KRON) is trading at is $3.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
