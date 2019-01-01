ñol

Kronos Bio
(NASDAQ:KRON)
3.69
0.28[8.21%]
At close: May 27
3.69
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low3.35 - 3.73
52 Week High/Low3.21 - 28.42
Open / Close3.43 / 3.69
Float / Outstanding41.9M / 56.7M
Vol / Avg.605.2K / 397.2K
Mkt Cap209.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.65
Total Float41.9M

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kronos Bio reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-0.650

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings Recap

 

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kronos Bio missed estimated earnings by 2.73%, reporting an EPS of $-1.13 versus an estimate of $-1.1.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

 

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kronos Bio using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Kronos Bio Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) reporting earnings?
A

Kronos Bio (KRON) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-6.48, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kronos Bio’s (NASDAQ:KRON) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.