Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$562.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$562.9M
Earnings History
Kronos Worldwide Questions & Answers
When is Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) reporting earnings?
Kronos Worldwide (KRO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.35.
What were Kronos Worldwide’s (NYSE:KRO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $441.4M, which beat the estimate of $405.5M.
