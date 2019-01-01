Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) was reported by Deutsche Bank on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting KRO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.56% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Kronos Worldwide maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kronos Worldwide, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kronos Worldwide was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kronos Worldwide (KRO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $18.00. The current price Kronos Worldwide (KRO) is trading at is $18.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
