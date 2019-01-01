Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kite Realty Gr Trust
Kite Realty Gr Trust Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) was reported by Raymond James on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting KRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.12% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) was provided by Raymond James, and Kite Realty Gr Trust maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kite Realty Gr Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kite Realty Gr Trust was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $27.00. The current price Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) is trading at is $21.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
