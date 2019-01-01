ñol

Kite Realty Gr Trust
(NYSE:KRG)
21.24
0.44[2.12%]
At close: May 27
21.24
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low20.71 - 21.27
52 Week High/Low18.43 - 23.35
Open / Close20.95 / 21.24
Float / Outstanding154.3M / 219M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.85
Div / Yield0.84/4.04%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float154.3M

Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$27.00

Lowest Price Target1

$24.00

Consensus Price Target1

$25.33

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
21000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Raymond James
  • Keybanc
  • Baird

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Kite Realty Gr Trust

Kite Realty Gr Trust Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG)?
A

The latest price target for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) was reported by Raymond James on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting KRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.12% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) was provided by Raymond James, and Kite Realty Gr Trust maintained their strong buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kite Realty Gr Trust, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kite Realty Gr Trust was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $27.00. The current price Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) is trading at is $21.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

