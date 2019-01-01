Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.460
Quarterly Revenue
$194.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$194.4M
Earnings History
Kite Realty Gr Trust Questions & Answers
When is Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) reporting earnings?
Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kite Realty Gr Trust’s (NYSE:KRG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $92.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
