Kite Realty Gr Trust
(NYSE:KRG)
21.24
0.44[2.12%]
At close: May 27
21.24
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low20.71 - 21.27
52 Week High/Low18.43 - 23.35
Open / Close20.95 / 21.24
Float / Outstanding154.3M / 219M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.5M
Mkt Cap4.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.85
Div / Yield0.84/4.04%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.08
Total Float154.3M

Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kite Realty Gr Trust reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$194.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$194.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Kite Realty Gr Trust using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Kite Realty Gr Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) reporting earnings?
A

Kite Realty Gr Trust (KRG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kite Realty Gr Trust’s (NYSE:KRG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $92.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

