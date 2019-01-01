ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Coca-Cola
(NYSE:KO)
64.70
0.40[0.62%]
At close: May 27
64.70
00
After Hours: 4:30PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low64.14 - 64.83
52 Week High/Low52.28 - 67.2
Open / Close64.26 / 64.68
Float / Outstanding4.3B / 4.3B
Vol / Avg.17.7M / 18.6M
Mkt Cap280.5B
P/E27.13
50d Avg. Price63.53
Div / Yield1.76/2.74%
Payout Ratio71.73
EPS0.64
Total Float4.3B

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Coca-Cola reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$0.640

Quarterly Revenue

$10.5B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$10.5B

Earnings Recap

 

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coca-Cola beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $1.47 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coca-Cola's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.41 0.58 0.55 0.50
EPS Actual 0.45 0.65 0.68 0.55
Revenue Estimate 8.96B 9.75B 9.25B 8.61B
Revenue Actual 9.46B 10.04B 10.13B 9.02B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Coca-Cola using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Coca-Cola Questions & Answers

Q
When is Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reporting earnings?
A

Coca-Cola (KO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Q
What were Coca-Cola’s (NYSE:KO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.7B, which beat the estimate of $9.7B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.