Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Coca-Cola beat estimated earnings by 10.34%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $1.47 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coca-Cola's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.58
|0.55
|0.50
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.65
|0.68
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|8.96B
|9.75B
|9.25B
|8.61B
|Revenue Actual
|9.46B
|10.04B
|10.13B
|9.02B
