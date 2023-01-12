ñol

US Stocks Turn Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 12, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
US Stocks Turn Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, following the release of inflation data.

The Dow traded up 0.62% to 34,182.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 10,962.67. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 3,981.57.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares gained by 2.1% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE, up 11%, and Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR, up 8%.


In trading on Thursday, consumer staples shares fell by 0.7%.


Top Headline


The Consumer Price Index in the United States fell 0.1% month-over-month in December. The annual inflation rate slowed for a sixth consecutive month to 6.5% in December, recording the lowest level since October 2021.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN shares shot up 36% to $2.8580 after the company reported it signed a MOU with Mitsubishi to evaluate the establishment of a partnership to supply, offtake and market Camelina as a low-carbon feedstock oil for biofuels.
  • Shares of MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV got a boost, shooting 42% to $3.73 after the company announced a letter of intent to acquire a majority equity stake in Taomee.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares were also up, gaining 21% to $4.22 amid retail investor interest, high short interest and continued volatility following the company's recent layoffs and cost savings.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP shares tumbled 76% to $2.64 after the company announced the ORA-D-013-1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP were down 37% to $6.64 after Alliance Global Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and announced a $6 price target.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV was down, falling 26% to $7.50. Atlis Motor Vehicles recently reached 2 gigawatt-hours' worth of battery capacity in the form of customer demand.

 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $78.70 while gold traded up 0.9% at $1,895.50.


Silver traded up 2% to $23.955 on Thursday while copper rose 0.3% to $4.18.

 



Euro zone


European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.63%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.89% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 1.17%. The German DAX climbed 0.74%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.74% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.73%.

 

 

Asia Pacific Markets


Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 0.36%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.05%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.01%.


India's industrial production surged 7.1% from a year ago in November, while annual consumer price inflation in India eased to 5.72% in December. Auto sales in China dropped by 8.4% year-over-year to 2.56 million units December. China's annual inflation rate increased to 1.8% in December, while producer prices declined 0.7% year-over-year in December.


The gauge for Japan's service sector sentiment declined by 0.2 points from the previous month to 47.9 in December. Japan reported a current account surplus of JPY 1,803.6 billion in November.

 

Economics

 

  • The Consumer Price Index in the United States fell 0.1% month-over-month in December. The annual inflation rate slowed for a sixth consecutive month to 6.5% in December, recording the lowest level since October 2021.
  • US initial jobless claims declined by 1,000 to 205,000 in the week ending January 7th, compared to market expectations of 215,000
  • US natural-gas supplies climbed 11 billion cubic feet last week, the EIA said.

 

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 103,308,870 cases with around 1,123,460 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,681,690 cases and 530,720 deaths, while France reported over 39,428,770 COVID-19 cases with 163,190 deaths. In total, there were at least 670,107,660 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,722,290 deaths.

