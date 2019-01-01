KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners beat estimated earnings by 92.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was down $6.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.64 0.53 0.72 EPS Actual 0.69 0.41 0.56 0.86 Revenue Estimate 67.95M 70.80M 68.60M 71.95M Revenue Actual 72.13M 66.58M 70.94M 71.48M

