KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
KNOT Offshore Partners beat estimated earnings by 92.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was down $6.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.64
|0.53
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.41
|0.56
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|67.95M
|70.80M
|68.60M
|71.95M
|Revenue Actual
|72.13M
|66.58M
|70.94M
|71.48M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
KNOT Offshore Partners Questions & Answers
KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.54.
The Actual Revenue was $54.4M, which beat the estimate of $52.2M.
