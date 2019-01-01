ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KNOT Offshore Partners
(NYSE:KNOP)
17.10
0.04[0.23%]
At close: May 27
17.29
0.1900[1.11%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.86 - 17.21
52 Week High/Low12.34 - 20.34
Open / Close16.93 / 17.05
Float / Outstanding25.1M / 33.7M
Vol / Avg.109.2K / 177.9K
Mkt Cap576.4M
P/E13
50d Avg. Price16.97
Div / Yield2.08/12.19%
Payout Ratio158.46
EPS0.79
Total Float25.1M

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KNOT Offshore Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.790

Quarterly Revenue

$65.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$65.2M

Earnings Recap

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners beat estimated earnings by 92.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was down $6.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KNOT Offshore Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.64 0.53 0.72
EPS Actual 0.69 0.41 0.56 0.86
Revenue Estimate 67.95M 70.80M 68.60M 71.95M
Revenue Actual 72.13M 66.58M 70.94M 71.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KNOT Offshore Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) reporting earnings?
A

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Q
What were KNOT Offshore Partners’s (NYSE:KNOP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $54.4M, which beat the estimate of $52.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.