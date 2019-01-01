KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners
KNOT Offshore Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting KNOP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.55% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) was provided by Barclays, and KNOT Offshore Partners downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KNOT Offshore Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KNOT Offshore Partners was filed on January 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $15.00 to $17.00. The current price KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) is trading at is $18.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
