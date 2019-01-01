Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.950
Quarterly Revenue
$384.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$384.3M
Kulicke & Soffa Indus Questions & Answers
When is Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) reporting earnings?
Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
What were Kulicke & Soffa Indus’s (NASDAQ:KLIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $243.9M, which missed the estimate of $245M.
