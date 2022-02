Kingsway Financial Services Inc through subsidiaries operates in the extended warranty, asset management, and real estate industries in the United States. It operates through two segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. Its Leased Real Estate segment leases real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The firm generates maximum revenue from Extended Warranty segment in the form of Service fee and commission income.