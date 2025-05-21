Dycom Industries Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins WeRide, Keysight Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 300 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results, issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates, and raised its FY26 sales guidance.

Dycom Industries reported quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.69 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.26 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

Dycom Industries shares jumped 15.9% to $224.41 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

SEALSQ Corp LAES shares jumped 26% to $4.1188. SEALSQ unveiled quantum-resistant cryptography with QS7001 to secure Bitcoin wallets against quantum threat.

shares jumped 26% to $4.1188. SEALSQ unveiled quantum-resistant cryptography with QS7001 to secure Bitcoin wallets against quantum threat. Canada Goose Holdings Inc . GOOS gained 20.3% to $10.73 following better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

. gained 20.3% to $10.73 following better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ jumped 17% to $28.76.

jumped 17% to $28.76. WeRide Inc . WRD rose 15.7% to $9.78 following its first-quarter financial results.

. rose 15.7% to $9.78 following its first-quarter financial results. Next Technology Holding Inc . NXTT rose 15% to $2.37.

. rose 15% to $2.37. XPeng Inc XPEV gained 14.8% to $22.62 after the company reported first-quarter financial results, with total deliveries rising 330.8% year over year.

gained 14.8% to $22.62 after the company reported first-quarter financial results, with total deliveries rising 330.8% year over year. Belite Bio, Inc BLTE shares rose 11.1% to $72.00 as the company secured FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tinlarebant in Stargardt disease following Phase 3 interim data.

shares rose 11.1% to $72.00 as the company secured FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tinlarebant in Stargardt disease following Phase 3 interim data. CoreWeave, Inc . CRWV gained 10.2% to $99.30.

. gained 10.2% to $99.30. Arcellx, Inc . ACLX climbed 7.4% to $65.00.

. climbed 7.4% to $65.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS rose 6% to $172.63 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

rose 6% to $172.63 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Akso Health Group AHG rose 5% to $1.6750.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock