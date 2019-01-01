Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) was reported by JP Morgan on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $200.00 expecting KEYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.67% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) was provided by JP Morgan, and Keysight Technologies maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Keysight Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Keysight Technologies was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Keysight Technologies (KEYS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $230.00 to $200.00. The current price Keysight Technologies (KEYS) is trading at is $144.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.