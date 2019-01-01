Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 9.58%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.67.
Revenue was up $130.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 2.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Keysight Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|1.64
|1.44
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.82
|1.54
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|1.24B
|1.27B
|1.22B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|1.25B
|1.29B
|1.25B
|1.22B
