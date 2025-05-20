May 20, 2025 4:39 PM 1 min read

Keysight Technologies Stock Climbs After Q2 Results: Here's Why

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report. 

The Details: Keysight Technologies reported quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.65. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.31 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $1.28 billion and is up from revenue of $1.22 billion from the same period last year.

  • Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $913 million in the second quarter, up 9% from the prior year, reflecting 9% growth in commercial communications and 9% growth in aerospace, defense and government.
  • Electronic Industrial Solutions Group reported revenue of $393 million in the second quarter, up 5% from the prior year, reflecting growth in semiconductor and general electronics, partially offset by a decline in automotive and energy.

“Keysight delivered strong second quarter results with revenue and earnings per share above the high end of guidance. This quarter’s performance underscores the strength of our long-term strategy, deep customer engagement and disciplined execution,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight CEO.

“Even as we are monitoring the overall macroeconomic environment, we continue to see a healthy funnel of opportunities and are raising full-year growth expectations to the midpoint of our long-term 5%-7% target,” Dhanasekaran added.

Outlook: Keysight sees third-quarter EPS is a range of $1.63 to $1.69, versus the $1.69 analyst estimate, and revenue of between $1.305 billion and $1.325 billion, versus the $1.3 billion estimate.

KEYS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Keysight stock was up 4.60% at $170.28 after-hours Tuesday.  

Overview
