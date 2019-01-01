KBR (NYSE:KBR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
KBR (NYSE:KBR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
KBR beat estimated earnings by 8.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $253.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KBR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.57
|0.50
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.64
|0.58
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|2.53B
|1.54B
|1.47B
|1.46B
|Revenue Actual
|2.50B
|1.84B
|1.54B
|1.46B
KBR Questions & Answers
KBR (KBR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.39.
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which missed the estimate of $1.1B.
