KBR (NYSE:KBR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for KBR
The latest price target for KBR (NYSE: KBR) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $67.00 expecting KBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.21% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for KBR (NYSE: KBR) was provided by Credit Suisse, and KBR maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of KBR, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for KBR was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest KBR (KBR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $67.00. The current price KBR (KBR) is trading at is $48.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
