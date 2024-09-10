This Johnson Controls International Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens upgraded the rating for Oracle Corporation ORCL from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a price target of $175. Oracle shares fell 1.4% to close at $139.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin upgraded Johnson Controls International plc JCI from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $76 to $80. Johnson Controls shares gained 1.1% to close at $68.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Derek Johnston upgraded the rating for Equity Residential EQR from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $62 to $83. Equity Residential shares gained 1% to close at $75.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst John Royall upgraded Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $23 to $26. Delek US shares fell 3.9% to close at $18.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari upgraded Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY from Hold to Buy and increased the price target from $10.6 to $16. Relay Therapeutics shares gained 52.4% to close at $9.51 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying JCI stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in