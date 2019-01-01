Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Johnson Controls Intl
Johnson Controls Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $59.00 expecting JCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.40% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Johnson Controls Intl maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Johnson Controls Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Johnson Controls Intl was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $71.00 to $59.00. The current price Johnson Controls Intl (JCI) is trading at is $54.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
