by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2022 4:10 AM | 1 min read
Steelcase, HEICO And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Steelcase Inc. SCS to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $836.42 million after the closing bell. Steelcase shares gained 3.8% to close at $6.85 on Friday.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT reported a net loss of $37.3 million for the fiscal second quarter 2023 versus a year-ago net loss of $12.1 million. Its net sales revenue declined to $12 million from $12.5 million. Neptune Wellness shares tumbled 10.2% to $0.3144 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting HEICO Corporation HEI to have earned $0.69 per share on revenue of $602.97 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HEICO shares fell 0.1% to $151.82 in the after-hours trading session.

  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. JBSS reported that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of the Just the Cheese brand business. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares gained 0.1% to close at $80.76 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated ISPO to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $91.95 million after the closing bell. Inspirato shares jumped 7.8% to $1.5199 in the after-hours trading session.

