John B Sanfilippo & Son
(NASDAQ:JBSS)
73.26
00
At close: Jun 3
73.26
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low71.31 - 93.82
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7.4M / 11.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 58.9K
Mkt Cap844.4M
P/E14.95
50d Avg. Price79.22
Div / Yield0.7/0.96%
Payout Ratio14.29
EPS1.03
Total Float7.4M

John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

John B Sanfilippo & Son reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$1.020

Quarterly Revenue

$218.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$218.6M

Earnings Recap

John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John B Sanfilippo & Son beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $10.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John B Sanfilippo & Son's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.41 1.39 1.15 1.18
EPS Actual 1.14 1.51 1.07 1.27
Revenue Estimate 239.60M 218.00M 198.20M 202.70M
Revenue Actual 253.21M 226.33M 206.74M 207.89M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of John B Sanfilippo & Son using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

John B Sanfilippo & Son Questions & Answers

Q
When is John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) reporting earnings?
A

John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.63, which missed the estimate of $0.79.

Q
What were John B Sanfilippo & Son’s (NASDAQ:JBSS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $201.6M, which beat the estimate of $191.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.