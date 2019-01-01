John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
John B Sanfilippo & Son beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was up $10.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John B Sanfilippo & Son's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.39
|1.15
|1.18
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|1.51
|1.07
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|239.60M
|218.00M
|198.20M
|202.70M
|Revenue Actual
|253.21M
|226.33M
|206.74M
|207.89M
Earnings History
John B Sanfilippo & Son Questions & Answers
John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.63, which missed the estimate of $0.79.
The Actual Revenue was $201.6M, which beat the estimate of $191.1M.
