John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for John B Sanfilippo & Son
John B Sanfilippo & Son Questions & Answers
The latest price target for John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on September 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting JBSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and John B Sanfilippo & Son upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of John B Sanfilippo & Son, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for John B Sanfilippo & Son was filed on September 4, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 4, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $100.00. The current price John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) is trading at is $73.26, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.