John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of John B Sanfilippo & Son , and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for John B Sanfilippo & Son was filed on September 4, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 4, 2021 .