John B. Sanfilippo & Son Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc JBSS has declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share on all issued and outstanding shares.

In addition to the special dividend, the board declared a regular annual cash dividend of $0.75 per share.

The aggregate payment for both the special dividend and annual dividend will be about $26.0 million.

Both the dividends will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 12, 2022.

John B. Sanfilippo held $0.667 million in cash and equivalents as of March 24, 2022.

Price Action: JBSS shares closed lower by 0.44% at $72.61 on Thursday.

