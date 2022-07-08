ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Rewards Shareholders With Special Dividend

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 8, 2022 6:10 AM | 1 min read
  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc JBSS has declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share on all issued and outstanding shares.
  • In addition to the special dividend, the board declared a regular annual cash dividend of $0.75 per share.
  • The aggregate payment for both the special dividend and annual dividend will be about $26.0 million.
  • Both the dividends will be paid on August 31, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 12, 2022.
  • John B. Sanfilippo held $0.667 million in cash and equivalents as of March 24, 2022.
  • Price Action: JBSS shares closed lower by 0.44% at $72.61 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividendsSmall Cap