Why ZoomInfo Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

ZoomInfo Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents by 4% and is unchanged from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $316.4 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $310.64 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company said it sees fiscal year 2024 adjusted operating income of between $492 million and $502 million and earnings of between 99 cents and $1.01 per share.

ZoomInfo Technologies shares jumped 24.5% to $19.95 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

ARB IOT Group Limited ARBB gained 366% to $7.13 in pre-market trading after gaining over 23% on Monday.

Farmmi, Inc. FAMI gained 129% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Monday.

Chanson International Holding CHSN shares jumped 46.4% to $2.46 in pre-market trading.

DIH Holding US, Inc. DHAI shares rose 31.2% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after surging around 24% on Monday.

DDC Enterprise Limited DDC shares rose 22.9% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after gaining around 3% on Monday.

Renalytix Plc RNLX shares gained 22.4% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Renalytix shares jumped around 228% on Monday after the company announced that, on Feb. 8, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published a draft Local Coverage Determination for KidneyIntelX and kidneyintelX.dkd testing.

Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL shares gained 18.6% to $0.2479 in pre-market trading. Benson Hill is expected to release its financial results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 14, 2024.

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU shares surged 13.8% to $6.91 in pre-market trading after Carl Icahn disclosed a 9.91% stake in the company.

Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP shares rose 13.5% to $25.39 in pre-market trading after the company announced it formed a Special Committee of independent members of its board of directors to evaluate proposals.

Losers

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX shares declined 37.5% to $2.80 in pre-market trading. G1 Therapeutics will continue Phase 3 trial of trilaciclib in metastatic triple negative breast cancer following interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee.

Sientra, Inc. SIEN fell 23.1% to $0.45 in pre-market trading.

BranchOut Food Inc. BOF shares fell 22.6% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. BranchOut Food shares surged around 70% on Monday after the company announced it expanded its relationship with a retailer in a new agreement valued at an estimated $7.6 million annually.

Polished.com Inc. POL shares dipped 22.2% to $3.78 in pre-market trading. Polished.com received a notice of acceleration on Feb. 6, 2024, demanding immediate repayment of all obligations under the credit agreement, including a principal balance of $91.25 million, due to defaults including non-payment.

2U, Inc. TWOU shares declined 20% to $0.7350 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued 2024 revenue guidance below estimates.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH shares declined 17% to $2.58 in pre-market trading. Millennium Group International shares jumped over 200% on Monday after YC 1926 (BVI) Limited reported an 88.89% stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD shares fell 15.7% to $0.97 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday.

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO fell 15.7% to $0.7590 in pre-market trading after jumping around 44% on Monday.

JanOne Inc. JAN declined 15.2% to $0.5652 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.

Teradata Corporation TDC shares declined 14% to $41.95 in pre-market trading. Teradata reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance.

