|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|-0.050
|-0.0600
|REV
|32.640M
|32.004M
|-636.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Iteris’s space includes: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM), Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY).
The latest price target for Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting ITI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) is $3.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $11.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 3, 1997.
Iteris’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Iteris.
Iteris is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.