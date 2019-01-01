Iteris Inc is engaged in the technology sector as a provider of mobility infrastructure management. The company operates through two segments: Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various advanced detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment provides traffic engineering and consulting services, as well as performance measurement, traffic analytics, traveler information, and commercial vehicle operating software solutions. Its products include Vantage, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, P-Series products, and other products.