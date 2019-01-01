QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Iteris Inc is engaged in the technology sector as a provider of mobility infrastructure management. The company operates through two segments: Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various advanced detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. The Transportation Systems segment provides traffic engineering and consulting services, as well as performance measurement, traffic analytics, traveler information, and commercial vehicle operating software solutions. Its products include Vantage, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, SmartCycle, SmartCycle Bike Indicator, SmartSpan, VersiCam, PedTrax, P-Series products, and other products.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.010-0.050 -0.0600
REV32.640M32.004M-636.000K

Iteris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iteris (ITI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iteris's (ITI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Iteris (ITI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting ITI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.23% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iteris (ITI)?

A

The stock price for Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) is $3.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iteris (ITI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $11.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 3, 1997.

Q

When is Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) reporting earnings?

A

Iteris’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022.

Q

Is Iteris (ITI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iteris.

Q

What sector and industry does Iteris (ITI) operate in?

A

Iteris is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.