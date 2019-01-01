QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/75.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.51 - 10
Mkt Cap
304.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
30.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:09AM
ITHAX Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

ITHAX Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ITHAX Acquisition (ITHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ: ITHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ITHAX Acquisition's (ITHX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ITHAX Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for ITHAX Acquisition (ITHX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ITHAX Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for ITHAX Acquisition (ITHX)?

A

The stock price for ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ: ITHX) is $9.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:51:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ITHAX Acquisition (ITHX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ITHAX Acquisition.

Q

When is ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) reporting earnings?

A

ITHAX Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ITHAX Acquisition (ITHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ITHAX Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does ITHAX Acquisition (ITHX) operate in?

A

ITHAX Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.