Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
5.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Italian-Thai Development PCL is principally engaged in the construction business both in Thailand and overseas. It operates in single operating business and generates revenue from the same.

Italian-Thai Development Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Italian-Thai Development (ITHVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Italian-Thai Development (OTCPK: ITHVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Italian-Thai Development's (ITHVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Italian-Thai Development.

Q

What is the target price for Italian-Thai Development (ITHVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Italian-Thai Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Italian-Thai Development (ITHVF)?

A

The stock price for Italian-Thai Development (OTCPK: ITHVF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Italian-Thai Development (ITHVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Italian-Thai Development.

Q

When is Italian-Thai Development (OTCPK:ITHVF) reporting earnings?

A

Italian-Thai Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Italian-Thai Development (ITHVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Italian-Thai Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Italian-Thai Development (ITHVF) operate in?

A

Italian-Thai Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.