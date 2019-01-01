ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
IF Bancorp
(NASDAQ:IROQ)
$19.50
-0.12[-0.61%]
At close: Sep 2
$17.50
-2.00[-10.26%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low19.5 - 19.5552 Week High/Low17.1 - 26.73Open / Close19.55 / 19.5Float / Outstanding2.4M / 3.3M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 2.6KMkt Cap63.5MP/E10.6650d Avg. Price18.76
Div / Yield0.4/2.04%Payout Ratio19.02EPS0.34Total Float2.4M

IF Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:IROQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IF Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 31

EPS

$0.330

Quarterly Revenue

$6.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$6.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of IF Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

IF Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) reporting earnings?
A

IF Bancorp (IROQ) is scheduled to report earnings on October 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 31, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were IF Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:IROQ) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $5.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.