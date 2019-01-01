QQQ
Range
11.78 - 11.8
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.42 - 13.5
Mkt Cap
29.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.8
P/E
21.8
EPS
0.07
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Generations Bancorp NY Inc is a stock holding company whose business consists of attracting retail deposits investing those in mortgage loans, manufactured home, real estate, home equity, commercial, construction and multi-family loans.

Generations Bancorp NY Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ: GBNY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Generations Bancorp NY's (GBNY) competitors?

What is the target price for Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Generations Bancorp NY

Q

Current Stock Price for Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY)?

A

The stock price for Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ: GBNY) is $11.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generations Bancorp NY.

Q

When is Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) reporting earnings?

A

Generations Bancorp NY does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generations Bancorp NY.

Q

What sector and industry does Generations Bancorp NY (GBNY) operate in?

A

Generations Bancorp NY is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.