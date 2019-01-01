IF Bancorp Stock (NASDAQ:IROQ), Guidance and Forecast

|Day High/Low19.5 - 19.55
|52 Week High/Low17.1 - 26.73
|Open / Close19.55 / 19.5
|Float / Outstanding2.4M / 3.3M
|Vol / Avg.0.6K / 2.6K
|Mkt Cap63.5M
|P/E10.66
|50d Avg. Price18.76
|Div / Yield0.4/2.04%
|Payout Ratio19.02
|EPS0.34
|Total Float2.4M
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for IF Bancorp in recent months.
