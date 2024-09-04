Schlumberger, Arthur J. Gallagher, Invitation Homes And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Sarat Sethi of DCLA named Schlumberger Limited SLB as his final trade.

On July 19, Schlumberger reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. The company said revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $9.139 billion, beating the consensus of $9.076 billion. Adjusted EPS increased 18% Y/Y to 85 cents, above the consensus of 83 cents.

Stephen L. Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked U.S. 2 Year Treasury.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners picked Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG, which hit a 52-week high on Tuesday.

On July 25, Arthur J. Gallagher reported quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.53 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.775 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.762 billion.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he likes Invitation Homes Inc. INVH, which has a 3% yield.

On July 24, Invitation Homes reported quarterly earnings of 47 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $653.45 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $654.70 million.

Price Action:

SLB shares fell 3.9% to close at $42.29 during Tuesday's session.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares gained 0.7% to settle at $294.49 on Tuesday.

Invitation Homes shares rose 1.2% to close at $37.27.

Check This Out:

