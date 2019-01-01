QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inspired Entertainment Inc is a gaming technology company based in the United States. Its core business involves the development of Virtual Sports and Server-Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming, and lottery operators around the world. It operates through four segments namely Gaming; Virtual Sports; Interactive and Leisure. The company generates maximum revenue from Gaming segment. Its Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals provided to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK.

Inspired Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inspired Entertainment (INSEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inspired Entertainment (OTC: INSEW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inspired Entertainment's (INSEW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inspired Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Inspired Entertainment (INSEW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inspired Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Inspired Entertainment (INSEW)?

A

The stock price for Inspired Entertainment (OTC: INSEW) is $0.009 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inspired Entertainment (INSEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inspired Entertainment.

Q

When is Inspired Entertainment (OTC:INSEW) reporting earnings?

A

Inspired Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inspired Entertainment (INSEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inspired Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Inspired Entertainment (INSEW) operate in?

A

Inspired Entertainment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.