Gaming Company Inspired Entertainment Appoints Marilyn Jentzen As Interim Finance Chief

Gaming, technology, hardware and services company Inspired Entertainment, Inc INSE said it has appointed Marilyn Jentzen as the interim Chief Financial Officer and principal accounting officer.

The company has accepted Stewart F.B. Baker’s resignation from his role as CFO and principal accounting officer, effective December 20, 2023.

Baker will remain throughout 2024 to assist the company with its restatement efforts and to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities.

Jentzen has over three decades of financial and accounting experience and will be responsible for Inspired’s financial policies, overseeing the finance and accounting functions.

The Board of Directors has initiated a search process to identify the company’s next CFO and has commissioned a search firm to assist in evaluating both internal and external candidates.

“Marilyn is a strategic, results-oriented executive with proven success leading, developing and improving multi-national finance operations at publicly listed companies,” said President and CEO Brooks Pierce.

Price Action: INSE shares are trading lower by 2.22% at $9.23 on the last check Tuesday.