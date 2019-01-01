Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inspired Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $37.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inspired Entertainment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.08 -0.78 -1.16 EPS Actual -0.05 0.30 -1.94 -0.74 Revenue Estimate 61.67M 68.48M 31.15M 20.02M Revenue Actual 67.00M 77.60M 41.50M 22.80M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.08 -0.78 -1.16 EPS Actual -0.05 0.30 -1.94 -0.74 Revenue Estimate 61.67M 68.48M 31.15M 20.02M Revenue Actual 67.00M 77.60M 41.50M 22.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.