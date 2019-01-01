Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Inspired Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 162.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $37.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inspired Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.08
|-0.78
|-1.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|0.30
|-1.94
|-0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|61.67M
|68.48M
|31.15M
|20.02M
|Revenue Actual
|67.00M
|77.60M
|41.50M
|22.80M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Inspired Entertainment Questions & Answers
Inspired Entertainment (INSE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $35.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
