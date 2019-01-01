Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) was reported by Truist Securities on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting INSE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.98% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) was provided by Truist Securities, and Inspired Entertainment initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inspired Entertainment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inspired Entertainment was filed on July 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inspired Entertainment (INSE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Inspired Entertainment (INSE) is trading at is $11.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
