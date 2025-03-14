Inspired Entertainment Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. INSE will release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Monday, March 17.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share, down from 17 cents per share in the year-ago period. Inspired Entertainment projects quarterly revenue of $79.19 million, compared to $81.2 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 10, Inspired Entertainment announced the expansion of its partnership with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI.

Inspired Entertainment shares fell 6.4% to close at $8.03 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JMP Securities analyst David Scharf reiterated a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $14 on Jan. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B. Riley Securities analyst David Bain reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $21 on April 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Truist Securities analyst Barry Jonas maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $21 to $19 on Oct. 18, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Considering buying INSE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: