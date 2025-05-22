This United Rentals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded the rating for Inogen, Inc. INGN from Hold to Buy and announced a $12 price target. Inogen shares closed at $5.96 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and announced a $12 price target. Inogen shares closed at $5.96 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Keybanc analyst Ken Newman upgraded United Rentals, Inc URI from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $865. United Rentals shares closed at $695.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $865. United Rentals shares closed at $695.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the rating for Urban Outfitters, Inc . URBN from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $63 to $78. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $59.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $63 to $78. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $59.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch upgraded Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $133 to $140. Integer Holdings shares closed at $118.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $133 to $140. Integer Holdings shares closed at $118.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly upgraded the rating for Zoom Communications Inc. ZM from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target. Zoom shares closed at $82.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock