This United Rentals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded the rating for Inogen, Inc. INGN from Hold to Buy and announced a $12 price target. Inogen shares closed at $5.96 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Ken Newman upgraded United Rentals, Inc URI from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $865. United Rentals shares closed at $695.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded the rating for Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $63 to $78. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $59.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch upgraded Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $133 to $140. Integer Holdings shares closed at $118.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Joshua Reilly upgraded the rating for Zoom Communications Inc. ZM from Hold to Buy and announced a $100 price target. Zoom shares closed at $82.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
