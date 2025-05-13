3D Systems, Rigetti Computing, UnitedHealth Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation DDD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

3D Systems reported quarterly losses of 21 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $94.54 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $99.46 million.

3D Systems shares dipped 20.7% to $2.02 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Kearny Financial Corp . KRNY shares dipped 23.5% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Monday.

Global IBO Group Ltd GIBO declined 18.8% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Monday.

Kindly MD, Inc. KDLY dipped 18.2% to $11.15 in pre-market trading. KindlyMD shares jumped 251% on Monday after the company announced a merger agreement with Nakamoto Holdings to start a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK declined 15.4% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.

Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI fell 12.1% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.

Exodus Movement, Inc . EXOD fell 11.1% to $48.25 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

NetClass Technology Inc NTCL dipped 11% to $25.80 in pre-market trading.

indie Semiconductor, Inc . INDI declined 11% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH fell 9.1% to $344.44 in pre-market trading. The company announced the appointment of Stephen Hemsley as CEO.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ declined 8.6% to $6.34 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

