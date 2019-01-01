Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$22M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Indie Semiconductor using advanced sorting and filters.
Indie Semiconductor Questions & Answers
When is Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) reporting earnings?
Indie Semiconductor (INDI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $-0.06.
What were Indie Semiconductor’s (NASDAQ:INDI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.2M, which beat the estimate of $9M.
