These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Indie Semiconductor Following Weak Sales

indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results on Monday.

Indie Semiconductor reported quarterly losses of 8 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $54.08 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $54.73 million.

“In Q1, indie delivered year-over-year growth despite persisting negative global macro-economic conditions and accelerated market uncertainty due to the dynamic tariff situation,” said Donald McClymont, indie’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “In the context of this challenging market environment, our Q1 results demonstrate an enduring business resilience, with growth through 2025 and beyond underpinned by an innovative product portfolio, strong and growing design-win activity, and multiple anticipated product ramps for our class-leading ADAS solutions.”

Indie Semiconductor said it sees second-quarter sales of $50.00 million to $53.00 million, versus market estimates of $54.73 million.

indie Semiconductor shares fell 1.5% to trade at $2.5997 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on indie Semiconductor following earnings announcement.

Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained Indie Semiconductor with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $7 to $6.

Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6.

