Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Indie Semiconductor
The latest price target for Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting INDI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.21% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Indie Semiconductor maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Indie Semiconductor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Indie Semiconductor was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Indie Semiconductor (INDI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $9.00. The current price Indie Semiconductor (INDI) is trading at is $7.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
