First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Internet
First Internet Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting INBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Internet (NASDAQ: INBK) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and First Internet maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Internet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Internet was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Internet (INBK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $66.00 to $62.00. The current price First Internet (INBK) is trading at is $38.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.