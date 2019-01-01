First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 20
EPS
$1.220
Quarterly Revenue
$32.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$31M
Earnings History
First Internet Questions & Answers
When is First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) reporting earnings?
First Internet (INBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.55.
What were First Internet’s (NASDAQ:INBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $15.7M, which beat the estimate of $12.8M.
