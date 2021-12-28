5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $390.20 million after the closing bell. Cal-Maine Foods shares gained 0.2% to $36.98 in after-hours trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) lowered its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects quarterly net revenue between RMB34.0 billion and RMB35.8 billion, versus its earlier outlook of RMB35.8 billion to RMB37.6 billion. Vipshop shares dropped 1.6% to $8.11 in the after-hours trading session.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share. Its quarterly sales jumped 61% year-over-year to $19.7 million. ADDvantage Technologies shares jumped 13% to $2.08 in after-hours trading.

