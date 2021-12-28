 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 3:58am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For December 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $390.20 million after the closing bell. Cal-Maine Foods shares gained 0.2% to $36.98 in after-hours trading.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) lowered its revenue forecast for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects quarterly net revenue between RMB34.0 billion and RMB35.8 billion, versus its earlier outlook of RMB35.8 billion to RMB37.6 billion. Vipshop shares dropped 1.6% to $8.11 in the after-hours trading session.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.09 per share. Its quarterly sales jumped 61% year-over-year to $19.7 million. ADDvantage Technologies shares jumped 13% to $2.08 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) reported a $500 million buyback program. KKR shares gained 2% to close at $77.25 on Monday.
  • Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) announced the retirement of its vice president-finance and chief financial officer, Ronald B. Freeman, effective February 16, 2022. Ingles Markets shares gained 1.1% to settle at $88.10 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEY + CALM)

Earnings Scheduled For December 28, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Outlook For Cal-Maine Foods
Earnings Scheduled For December 27, 2021
A Look Into Addvantage Technologies Debt
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com