Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$3.610
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ingles Markets using advanced sorting and filters.
Ingles Markets Questions & Answers
When is Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reporting earnings?
Ingles Markets (IMKTA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ingles Markets’s (NASDAQ:IMKTA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $984.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.