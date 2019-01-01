QQQ
Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The company's segments include Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and the Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The mortgage lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and provides warehouse lending facilities. Its Real estate services segment performs master servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolios, and Long-term mortgage portfolio consists of residual interests in securitization trusts.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX: IMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Impac Mortgage Holdings's (IMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Impac Mortgage Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX: IMH) was reported by JMP Securities on September 7, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IMH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH)?

A

The stock price for Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX: IMH) is $0.775 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:01:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 17, 2007 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2007.

Q

When is Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH) reporting earnings?

A

Impac Mortgage Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Impac Mortgage Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Impac Mortgage Holdings (IMH) operate in?

A

Impac Mortgage Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.