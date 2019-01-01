QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Multiline Retail
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company. It is engaged in the management planning and management of subsidiaries and group companies engaged in the department store and other businesses as well as the handling of all related operations. The company has three flagship Stores, The Isetan Shinjuku Main Store which gives life to art, music, and future entertainment, The Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store creates art and culture that appeal to a new segment of customers, and The Mitsukoshi Ginza Store which has refined itself to serve the needs of a global clientele.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Isetan Mitsukoshi (IMHDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Isetan Mitsukoshi (OTCGM: IMHDY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Isetan Mitsukoshi's (IMHDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Isetan Mitsukoshi.

Q

What is the target price for Isetan Mitsukoshi (IMHDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Isetan Mitsukoshi

Q

Current Stock Price for Isetan Mitsukoshi (IMHDY)?

A

The stock price for Isetan Mitsukoshi (OTCGM: IMHDY) is $10.4 last updated Fri Jan 18 2019 20:48:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Isetan Mitsukoshi (IMHDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Isetan Mitsukoshi.

Q

When is Isetan Mitsukoshi (OTCGM:IMHDY) reporting earnings?

A

Isetan Mitsukoshi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Isetan Mitsukoshi (IMHDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Isetan Mitsukoshi.

Q

What sector and industry does Isetan Mitsukoshi (IMHDY) operate in?

A

Isetan Mitsukoshi is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.