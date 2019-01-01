QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/57.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
143M
Outstanding
Imperalis Holding Corp is a holding company domiciled in the United States. It seeks to acquire businesses with growth potential in diverse industries.

Imperalis Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperalis Holding (IMHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperalis Holding (OTCPK: IMHC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Imperalis Holding's (IMHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperalis Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Imperalis Holding (IMHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imperalis Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperalis Holding (IMHC)?

A

The stock price for Imperalis Holding (OTCPK: IMHC) is $0.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:21:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imperalis Holding (IMHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperalis Holding.

Q

When is Imperalis Holding (OTCPK:IMHC) reporting earnings?

A

Imperalis Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imperalis Holding (IMHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperalis Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperalis Holding (IMHC) operate in?

A

Imperalis Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.