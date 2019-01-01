Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company. It is engaged in the management planning and management of subsidiaries and group companies engaged in the department store and other businesses as well as the handling of all related operations. The company has three flagship Stores, The Isetan Shinjuku Main Store which gives life to art, music, and future entertainment, The Mitsukoshi Nihombashi Main Store creates art and culture that appeal to a new segment of customers, and The Mitsukoshi Ginza Store which has refined itself to serve the needs of a global clientele.